From innova luxury
Casablanca Night Stand
Advertisement
The Casablanca Night Stand has been ornately assembled with individually placed reclaimed beveled wood panels that are hand-painted to perfection. This unique, three-drawer night stand sits on a hand-gilded gold leafed metal base. Its sleek lines give it a contemporary feel while providing ample storage. Due to the handcrafted nature, each piece may have subtle and unique differences. Hardwood frame. Overall: 24"W x 17"D x 27"T. Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Made in Mexico. Boxed weight, appro.