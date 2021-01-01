From safavieh

SAFAVIEH Casablanca Collection CSB529B Hand-Knotted Premium Wool Tassel Fringe Living Room Dining Bedroom Area Rug 10' x 14' Beige

Description

Fashionable shag rug style work in any room of the home, from the bedroom, living room, dining room, nursery, or home office Hand-knotted by master artisans for a high-end heirloom quality Made from plush premium natural wool High 1-inch pile thickness for cushioned softness underfoot SAFAVIEH has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their expertise in crafting trendy high-quality designs; Begin your rug search with SAFAVIEH and explore over 100,000 products today

