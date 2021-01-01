Carved Panel Wall Sconce by Regina Andrew - Color: Brown - Finish: Wood tones - (15-1003)

The Carved Panel Wall Sconce by Regina Andrew is an emphatic nod to the old-world style. The wall panel is made from paulownia wood and features an embossed traditional design that is reminiscent of antique wall or ceiling patterns that is inspired from another century. In the foreground, the fixture features a drum shade made from linen that adds a splash of contemporary flair. The antique supporting rod and distressed finish enhance its visual appeal. Deeply rooted in Detroit, Michigan, Regina Andrew packs personality and self-expression into every aspect of their brand. Founders James Andrew Slaven and Carla Regina Zajac are committed to delivering inspired contemporary lighting and home furnishings with a personal touch, with sustainability and authenticity taking center-stage in not only their designs, but their business dealings as well. Color: Brown. Finish: Distressed Painted