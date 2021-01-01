Cartoon Letter Set Mouse Pad Desk Accessories Mouse Mat Rectangular Mousepad with Stitched Edges Non-Slip Rubber Gaming Base Mousepad for Work Gaming

?Personalized original design?Carefully selected patterns are more attractive. This mouse pad is carefully printed with brilliant color, no fade. 11.8×9.85×0.12 inches / 300mm×250mm×3mm. 3mm thickened design. It applies to all types mice and surface. Durable Stitched Edges?This mouse pad has delicate edges which can prevent wear. Ensure prolonged use without deformation and degumming. features a wide movement area to suit different mousing needs. ideal for office workers and game players who spend long hours on the mouse use. Ultra-smooth Surface?smooth comfort soft micro-textured surface comes with optimal smoothness and pixel-precise tracking for mouse controls, allowing you to freely slide your mouse with consistent accuracy. Non-slip rubber base?Dense shading and anti-slip natural rubber pad base can firmly grip the desktop. Premium soft material for your comfort and mouse-control. Washable Design and Fade Prevent?This mouse mat pad is made of mutispandex which has great l