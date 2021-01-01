Cartoon Case for Apple AirTag, Hwota 3D Cute Soft Silicone Full-Body Shockproof Rubber Protective Gel Back Cover (Brunch)

Perfect fit for Apple AirTag, Not compatible other version. It provides scratch protection function, add more convenience to you; Soft Silicone Rubber Material brings out comfortable hands feelings. Mold is integrally formed and is not easy to tear. This case is made of high quality silicone. If it gets dirty, you only need to wash it with Shampoo and water. then it will turn new again. Quick and easy access to ports and buttons. Made of soft silicon to protect your phone from impact, drop, and shock; This case was designed so well that you can get access to all carry and convenient to attach for Apple Finder to Keychain?bag?pet necklace?suitcase and so on like the picture showing. So no need to be afraid of losing functionality. Cool special color and Brunch design makes your AirTag in fashion;The Case is very unique, and pretty, So it's a good choice of gift to your handbag, keys, pet collars, It looks amazing cute when your texting or just walking around. People will be stari