Ralph Lauren Carter Paisley Comforter Set in NAVY/CORAL - Size Full/Queen

Offering a modern interpretation of New England-inspired style the Carter comforter combines a classic Jacobean paisley at the front and a tailored windowpane pattern at the reverse. Vibrant navy and coral hues energize this collection which is crafted from cotton sateen for a silky hand and fluid drape. Each piece is certified Made in Green by OEKO-TEX® guaranteeing it is crafted from materials tested for harmful substances is produced in safe and socially responsible workplaces is made with environmentally friendly processes and contains traceable product labels.