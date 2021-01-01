From ralph lauren

Ralph Lauren Carter Paisley Comforter Set in NAVY/CORAL - Size Full/Queen

$199.99 on sale
($335.00 save 40%)
Offering a modern interpretation of New England-inspired style the Carter comforter combines a classic Jacobean paisley at the front and a tailored windowpane pattern at the reverse. Vibrant navy and coral hues energize this collection which is crafted from cotton sateen for a silky hand and fluid drape. Each piece is certified Made in Green by OEKO-TEX® guaranteeing it is crafted from materials tested for harmful substances is produced in safe and socially responsible workplaces is made with environmentally friendly processes and contains traceable product labels.

