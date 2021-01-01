Carter Linear Suspension Light by DelightFULL - Color: Polished Nickel - Finish: Polished Nickel - (CARTERRCTG_NKLPL_WHTGL)

The Carter Linear Suspension Light by DelightFULL is a handsome piece with some mid-century modern flair that adds an elevated touch to the spaces it brightens. This memorable, handmade chandelier was inspired by the great discoveries of space and supports a series of smooth, disk-shaped, aluminum shades that offer a glowing quality to the light they cast onto surroundings. A mix of finishes keeps this piece tailored and modern while dressing up its simple composition. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Shape: Disc. Color: Polished Nickel. Finish: Nickel Plated and Glossy White