Hinkley Carson Multi Light Pendant - Color: Silver - Size: 3 light

Suitable for rain, sprinklers, or other forms of direct contact with water. The Carson Multi Light Pendant from Hinkley Lighting has a strong style that comes in the form of the metal ribbons that criss-cross and overlap each other. Forming a sphere around the light source, the ribbons provide durability as well, resisting water damage. The lights within are covered in Clear Seedy glass so that they play off the metal elements beautifully to create both artisan craftsmanship and industrial style. Shape: Globe. Color: Silver. Finish: Weathered Zinc