Carson Dellosa Language Arts Workbook, Grade 1

Weekly Practice: Language Arts for grade 1 provides daily practice for key concepts such as sight words, beginning sounds, ending sounds, parts of speech, story elements, and more. Complete with flash cards and activities, this series supports classroom success by offering extra practice at home..9.78148E+12.Jennifer B. Stith.10.9" x 8.4" x 0.45".Interesting layout and fun practice problems keep students engaged as they build concept knowledge and review essential skills.192 pages in paperback format.Includes four days of practice and related off-the-page activities for each week of the school year, a CCSS alignment matrix, flash cards, and an answer key.Carson-Dellosa Publishing 2016.Grade 1.Daily pages are great for morning work, early finishers, and warm-up activities, while at-home activities help build a school-to-home connection.Perfect time-saving resource for creating weekly standards-aligned homework packets and keeping students' skills sharp all year long.A time-saving solution for closing the academic achievement gap, Weekly Practice: Language Arts for grade 1 provides 40 weeks of standards-based activities that are designed to improve ELA skills and academic performance.