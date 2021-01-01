Safavieh Carser 25 in. textured Resin Table Lamp, Dark Grey

Contemporary design adds a chic look to your homeDurable polyresin frame for long lasting longevityEasy to clean and maintainMinor assembly neededColor: Dark GreyShade Color: WhiteItem Dimension: 14 in. W x 14 in. D x 25 in. HCrafted with: PolyresinShade Material: 100% CottonShade Height: 10 in.Shade Bottom Dimension: 14 in. W x14 in. LShade Top Dimension: 14 in. W x14 in. LTraditional Harp StyleHarp Color: SilverHarp Height: 8 in.Cord Color: ClearCord Length: 60 in.Lamp Body Dimension: 8.125 in. W x 8.125 in. D x 12.5 in. HItem Weight: 4.4 lbsLamp Certification: ULLight Bulb Base Type: E26 Screw TerminalSwitch Mechanism: ON OFF ROTARY SWITCHType of Bulb Included: LED A19 9WMax Wattage: 100WLumen: 805Quantity of Bulb(s): 1Accessories in life style photo(s) not includedPlease note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some item's color may vary slightly.Before cleaning any lamp shade or fixture, disconnect the power source. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid the use of chemicals and household cleaners as they may damage the finish.