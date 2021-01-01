Carrying Case for DJI Mavic 2 Pro Zoom Carry Case Compact Edition

The new DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom Carrying Case compact edition by ist the perfect travel buddy for you and your mavic. The size of the case allows you to store it in your backpack, your bag, luggage or handluggage backpack. Or you carry the case at the airplane, boat, under water, motor bike, etc. very comfortable and compact to carry! The case is 100% waterproofed and has a IP67 certification (water and dust proofed). Despite the size of the case you can store the DJI Mavic 2 including Battery, Props and Gimbal Cover, an extra DJI Mavic 2 Intelligent Battery, diverse cables, spare props, SD Cards, Filters and a Smartphone within the case! The particular accessories that will fit into the case are: 1x DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Zoom with battery and assembled propellers (ready to fly), 1x DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Zoom control with the assembled control stick (ready to fly), 2 more batteries, Compartment for the DJI Mavic RC Cable, Lightning Connector, Ty