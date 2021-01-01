Carrying Case for DJI Mavic 2 Pro Zoom and DJI Goggles and Additional Equipment Like The New DJI Smart Controller

The new DJI Mavic Pro 2 / Zoom & Goggles Case by holds simultaneous the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & Zoom and the DJI Goggles safe and secure in ONE case. This case is perfect for all pilots who own both items and don't want to carry two cases. This version fits with the new DJI Smart Controller! With this version you can either store the DJI Standard Remote Control or the new DJI Smart Remote Control safely. Furthermore, you have the possibility to transport up to 5 batteries for the DJI Mavic 2: 2 batteries in the insert, 2 more in the removable battery holder in our popular multifunction compartment with lid and a battery, which is already in the drone. This product was developed and designed by experienced Copter pilots and holders of pilot licenses of various classes as well as competent design engineers and CAD experts. A product 'Made in Germany' - manufactured in Germany under consideration of strict regulations for the foam processing industry