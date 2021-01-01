From baby phat
Carrying Belt Case for Alcatel GO FLIPATT Cingular Flip 2 Alcatel QuickFlip Alcatel MyFlip Horizontal Leather Carrying Case with Belt Clip and Belt.
Advertisement
Specifically designed for Alcatel GO FLIP, Alcatel ATT Cingular Flip 2, Alcatel QuickFlip, Alcatel MyFlip This case will FIT Alcatel GO FLIP, Alcatel ATT Cingular Flip 2, Alcatel QuickFlip, Alcatel MyFlip This pouch is equipped with one durable belt clip plus 2 additional secure belt loops and front magnetic closure Stylish design with soft inner lining helps protecting your new phone from nicks and scraps. Inside Dimension: 4.3 X 2.1 X 0.75 INCH