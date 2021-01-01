Carrying Bag for A4 Light Pad and Diamond Painting Tools Protective Case for Diamond Painting Light Box and Accessories Fits for A4 Light Pad.

DURABLE FABRIC: Made of heavy-duty nylon. Scratch-resistant and durable. NO ACCESSORIES INCLUDED. PROTECTIVE: Thick padding sandwiched between layers of material, keeps the light box and diamond painting accessories in good condition. MAIN COMPARTMENT: 2 inner padded sleeves for storing A4 diamond light pad and the pad stand. A large pocket and 2 mesh pockets to put painting canvas, diamond storage box and so on. FRONT ACCESSORIES STORAGE: 4 elastic bands and pockets to secure the sticky pens, tweezers and the like. 3 larger pockets for putting trays and other tools. PORTABLE: 15.25' x 3' x 12.5'(L x W x H). Sturdy handles and a detachable shoulder strap also attached.