From trademark fine art
'Carrot Top' by Pat Saunders-White Framed Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that giclee printmaking provides, makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. Gallery wrapping is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides, and is secured by a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished artwork. Size: 24" H x 16" W x 2" D