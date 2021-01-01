From lexington
Carrera Veneno Nightstand
Advertisement
The two drawer, open compartment nightstand features a smoked gray glass top insert with polished edges creating a contemporary, sophisticated look.|2 drawers; open compartment; smoked gray glass top insert with polished edges. Open compartment: 28W x 17D x 6.75H. Smoked gray glass top: 28.125W x 14.25D x .25 thick.|.Clean organic lines define today's contemporary design, underscored by dark sophisticated finishes, dramatic hardware and rich textural fabrics. The look offers a structured perspective that feels modern, fresh and functional. Designs in Carrera feature styling that speaks to creating an inviting, uncomplicated, self-expressive home environment. The sophisticated carbon gray finish, sleek metallic graphite hardware and smoked gray glass fashion an unforgettable look, and a new interpretation of chic contemporary design.