Carrara 15-Light Candle Style Tiered Chandelier

Features:Number of lights: 15Bulb type: 60W Candelabra bulb (not included)Made in the USAFixture Design: Candle StyleFixture Shape: TieredNumber of Lights: 15Number of Tiers: 2Finish: Champagne GoldStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseMetal Type: Wrought IronWood Type: Solid WoodQuality Score: 1Spefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 73Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 38Body Width - Side to Side: 40Body Depth - Front to Back: 40Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty: