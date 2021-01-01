From lavish home
Lavish Home Carpet Shag Rug, Polyester 30" x 60" Blue
Advertisement
Lavish Home Polyester 30" x 60" Carpet Shag Rug is a blue mid-century modern style rectangular-shaped premium quality rug that is made from 100% polyester chenille. It features a non-slip backing that protects from future mishaps..Dimension: 60"H x 30"W x 1"D.Vibrant color and durable, long-lasting weave.Features: This Mid-Century Modern Rug is Made of Super Plush Cotton Chenille That Feels Great under Your Feet.Color & Material: Blue Polyester.Water resistant.Lavish Home Polyester 30" x 60" Blue Carpet Shag Rug - Made with premium quality polyester that gives a soft appeal where placed