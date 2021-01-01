From lifeproof
Lifeproof Carpet Sample - Wesleyan II - Color Quailridge Texture 8 in. x 8 in.
Lifeproof Carpet is a complete collection of Texture, Twist, Loop and Patterned styles. It has lifetime stain protection, superior softness, exceptional durability and environment friendly attributes. It is the perfect carpet for families with children and pets. Covered by Lifeproof Warranty: Lifetime pet stain warranty; limited lifetime stain and soil warranty; 25-year wear and tear warranty. Color: Quailridge.