From trafficmaster
TrafficMaster Carpet Sample - Watercolors II 12 - In Color Dolphin 8 in. x 8 in.
Vibrant color and beautiful style are hallmarks of the Watercolors Carpet. This carpet is made from 100% Polyester. It is designed to help maintain its good looks over time with its continuous fibers that reduce shedding. The wide variety of colors will make Watercolors a perfect choice for your home. Covered by TrafficMASTER Warranty: 5-year limited stain and soil warranty, 5-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Dolphin.