From trafficmaster
TrafficMaster Carpet Sample - Social Network III - Color Tree Bark Loop 8 in x 8 in
Advertisement
Social Network Carpet is a pre-dyed filament nylon carpet with an enhanced look graphic design. This carpet is extremely strong and well-constructed for high traffic that can be used in residential or commercial. This carpet is a great match for consumers looking for a carpet that provides ease of maintenance at a value price. Covered by TrafficMASTER Warranty: 5-year limited stain and soil warranty, 5-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Tree Bark.