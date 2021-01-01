From trafficmaster
TrafficMaster Carpet Sample - Reed Piper - Color Falcon Texture 8 in. x 8 in.
Advertisement
PureColor provides the ultimate performance in fiber with its virtually stain proof coloration, coupled with our soil resistant "SoilShield". PureColor will stay clean longer, clean easier and stay more vibrant. The attributes of PureColor combine to make a durable, high value, high performance carpet fiber. Innovation takes a step up with PureColor, the clear choice for value and performance. Covered by TrafficMaster Warranty: 5-year limited stain and soil warranty, 5-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Falcon.