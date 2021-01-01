From lifeproof with petproof technology
Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Carpet Sample - Playful Moments II Multi - Color Aspen Summit Texture 8 in. x 8 in.
Playful Moments II is a Lifeproof with PetProof Technology carpet made with Triexta and Polyester Blend Fibers. The stain resistance is actually built into the fiber, so that it will never fade or wash off. Lifeproof with PetProof Technology has a lifetime stain protection, superior softness, exceptional durability and environment friendly attributes. It is the perfect carpet for families with children and pets. Covered by Lifeproof Warranty: Lifetime pet stain warranty; limited lifetime stain and soil warranty; 25-year wear and tear warranty. Color: Aspen Summit.