From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Carpet Sample - Opulence - In Color Mocha Frost 8 in. x 8 in.
Thick, luxurious textured construction provides the ultimate in comfort and contemporary styling. Opulence Carpet features amazing softness, high fashion design and expansive color choices If you are looking for comfort, Opulence Carpet is sure to please. Covered by Home Decorators Collection Warranty: 15-year limited stain and soil warranty; 15-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Mocha Frost.