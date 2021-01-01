From lifeproof
Lifeproof Carpet Sample - Madeline II - Color Limestone Texture 8 in. x 8 in.
Soft and subtle as a lambs fleece, the warm fleck of color and jewel tones against a variety of neutral shades in this cut pile carpet. The variation of soft neutral hints creates warmth, visual interest and mimics the variegated flecks found in unbleached wool. Twenty four colors range from grey, taupe, icy blue to white and mix with this warm undertone in a truly versatile carpet. Covered by Lifeproof Warranty: Lifetime pet stain warranty; limited lifetime stain and soil warranty; 25-year wear and tear warranty. Color: Limestone.