From lifeproof with petproof technology
Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Carpet Sample - Gazelle II - Color Steam Boat Basin Texture 8 in. x 8 in.
Lifeproof with PetProof Technology Carpet is a complete collection of Texture, Twist, Loop and Patterned styles. It has lifetime stain protection, superior softness, exceptional durability and environment friendly attributes. It is the perfect carpet for families with children and pets. Covered by Lifeproof Warranty: Lifetime pet stain warranty; limited lifetime stain and soil warranty; 25-year wear and tear warranty. Color: Steam Boat Basin.