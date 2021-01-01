Home Decorators Collection Carpet Sample - Full Bloom I 12 - In Color Park Trail 8 in. x 8 in.

Add comfort and warmth to your favorite room with the casual styling of Full Bloom carpet. The fashion forward array of colors of Full Bloom carpet go beyond your basic beige. Choose from a wide variety of colors for added interest, Full Bloom Carpet is made from Polyester fiber which is already inherently stain resistant to make your color last for years to come. Covered by Home Decorators Collection Warranty: 15-year limited stain and soil warranty; 15-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Park Trail.