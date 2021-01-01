From lifeproof
Lifeproof Carpet Sample - Castle II - Color Daydream Textured 8 in. x 8 in.
Castle Carpet is a made with 100% Triexta Fiber. Stain Resistance is actually built into the fiber, so it will never wash off or wear off. Lifeproof has a lifetime stain protection, superior softness, Exceptional durability and environment friendly attributes. It is the perfect carpet for families with children and pets. Covered by Lifeproof Warranty: Lifetime pet stain warranty; limited lifetime stain and soil warranty; 25-year wear and tear warranty. Color: Daydream.