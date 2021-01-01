From lifeproof with petproof technology
Lifeproof with Petproof Technology Carpet Sample - Barx I - Color Hushed Taupe Textured 8 in. x 8 in.
Barx I is a Lifeproof with PetProof Technology carpet made with Triexta and PET Blend Fibers. The stain resistance is actually built into the fiber, so that it will never fade or wash off. Lifeproof with PetProof Technology has a lifetime stain protection, superior softness, Exceptional durability and environment friendly attributes. It is the perfect carpet for families with children and pets. Color: Hushed Taupe.