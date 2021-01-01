Carpet Diem - Color Nightfall 9 in. x 36 in. Peel and Stick Polyester Carpet Tile (8 Tiles / Case)

You’ll be ready to carpe diem when you step out of bed and sink your toes into this cozy shag. Carpet Diem features a mix of yarns with varying levels of luster inspired by the beautiful, natural sheen of cactus silk. Easy to install, easy to clean and oh-so-easy to love, these 9”x36” planks can be mixed and matched to create the perfect look for your space. Worried about kids and pets and other messes. Simply peel up the plank, clean it and stick it back down. Or replace with a new plank. Carpet Diem allows you to unleash your creativity and create a custom area rug or a wall-to-wall look. Just pop it on top of any hard surface floor and watch your new favorite room appear before your eyes.