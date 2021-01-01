From safavieh
Safavieh Carousel Kids Collection CRK193F Neighborhood Nursery Playroom Area Rug, 5'3" x 5'3" Round, Grey / Light Blue
Advertisement
Transitionally designed, these rugs can be integrated into any contemporary, modern, traditional, or bohemian styles of décor Refined machine-woven construction ensures an easy-care and virtually non-shedding rug Made from enhanced premium polypropylene fibers providing both comfort and durability Medium 0.5-inch pile thickness for a sleek look and support underfoot Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style, and the latest trends; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today