From visual comfort

Visual Comfort Carousel Drum Pendant Light - Color: Silver

$1,586.00
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

When it comes to home decor, there will be no denying that you march to your own beat when visitors see the Carousel Drum Pendant by Visual Comfort. It boasts a round canopy and sturdy rod that come in a variety of elegant finishes depending on what best matches your current motif. A linen shade also offers a classic, refined appeal and helps to produce an inviting ambience, making this pendant suitable for a bedroom or entranceway. Shape: Drum. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com