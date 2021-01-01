Carousel Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Cream - (105025-1001)

The Carousel Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge is a strikingly minimal interior lighting piece that utilizes the utmost in its building materials to create a focal piece in home dÃ©cor lighting. The fixture utilizes a diamond-shaped metallic apparatus that surrounds the candelabra-style incandescent lamping (not included) and allows the piece to radiant even amounts of warm, ambient lighting. The piece is best suited for use in areas like conference rooms, entryways, and dining spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cage. Color: Cream. Finish: Coastal Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting