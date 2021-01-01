Advertisement
Sharp's mid-sized 1.1 cu. ft. 1000W countertop microwave oven is a great choice for reheating and everyday cooking. Its medium footprint allows for flexible placement options and 1000 watts of power give you rapid reheating and fast cooking. Innovative features like one-touch controls, Auto Defrost and the Carousel turntable system make cooking and reheating your favorite foods, snacks and beverages easier. With decades of experience designing smart innovative microwaves, it’s easy to see why home cooks throughout the world trust Sharp Carousel. Sharp Carousel 1.1-cu ft 1000-Watt Countertop Microwave (Black) | SMC1131CB