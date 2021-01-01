From united weavers
United Weavers Carouse Grey 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug
Cristall collection is a bold and high contrast collection of heavy-weight heat-set olefin yarn, yet light and affordable. Multi-mega point twisted heat-set olefin home decor rugs have double woven fibers that are durable, stain resistant and have up to fifteen shades of color and drop-stitch carving for added design definition. Constructed with durable jute backing, this rug adds soft, rich accents to any room or space. Color: Grey.