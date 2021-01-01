Carone Upholstered Side Chairs Teal And Chrome (set Of 4) By Coaster

Elegant and ultra-glamorous, this upholstered dining chair offers a mixed material design that is made to last and perfect for formal dining rooms. Each chair features a stainless steel base and legs with a gleaming, shiny chrome finish. Cabriole-inspired curved legs in front add a traditional flair. Sit back and relax into channel tufted upholstery, complete with a tall backrest that rolls toward the top. Wrapped in a plush velvet fabric, these chairs are inviting and soft to the touch, and are offered in four different colors to accompany the Carone collection dining table.