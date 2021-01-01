Carone TV Stand for TVs up to 78"

This product is the perfect place for your TV to watch the big game or the latest streaming movie release. At just under 6 feet wide, it's perfect for TVs with up to 71" screens. A vast shelf sits just below the television shelf to hold an ice bucket and glasses when a thirst needs to be quenched. 3 roomy drawers are built under the shelf to store everything from the remote to extra blankets and cups. The console is finished in a wood grain design that's stylish and distinctive.