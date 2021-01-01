From ashley furniture
Caron Sand Fabric Upholstered Espresso Brown Finished Wood Counter Height Pub Chair Set, Espresso
Redefine your dining space with the elegance and comfort of the Caron pub chair. This solid rubberwood chair features a sleek espresso brown finish that complements the light polyester fabric upholstery. Padded with foam for the highest level of dining comfort, the Caron features a stunning back cutout for enhanced visual appeal. This stylish counter-height chair is suitable for use with pub tables and kitchen counters. The Caron pub chair is made in Malaysia and requires assembly.