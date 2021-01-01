Baxton Studio Caron 5-Piece Grey Upholstered Walnut Brown Wood Dining Set, Grey and Walnut

Redefine your dining space with the elegance and comfort of the Caron 5-piece dining set. Constructed from rubberwood in a warm walnut brown finish, this dining set includes one table and four chairs, each upholstered in a light polyester fabric that complements the warm wood finish. Padded with foam for the highest level of dining comfort, each chair features a stunning cut-out back for enhanced visual appeal. Whether used for chic dinner parties or casual family dinners, the Caron set is sure to elevate any dining experience. The Caron 5-piece dining set is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Grey and Walnut.