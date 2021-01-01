Caron 4-Light Track Kit

Create the perfect light arrangement in a room with the 4 Light Track Light. The track lights are made from premium quality material that ensures durability. It features a combination of matte nickel and chrome finish that enhances its overall look. These track lights feature shades with wiped glass color that can accommodate four 50W GU10 bulbs. The 4 Light Track Light is a part of this collection. It is UL listed that makes it safe to use in most homes. The track lights are ideal for dry locations. The lights feature a contemporary style that blends with most room decor.