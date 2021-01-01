From virtu usa
Virtu USA Caroline Parkway 78-in Espresso Undermount Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with Dazzle White Quartz Top in Brown | MD-2178-DWQRO-ES-NM
Advertisement
The Caroline Parkway Bath Vanity Collection features a clean, shaker design that will enhance any bathroom. Five configurations ranging from 24 inch to 72 inch in width, a variety of finishes including warm white, cool gray, cashmere and deep espresso, marble or Virtu USA Caroline Parkway 78-in Espresso Undermount Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with Dazzle White Quartz Top in Brown | MD-2178-DWQRO-ES-NM