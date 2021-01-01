From virtu usa
Virtu USA Caroline 48-in Cashmere Gray Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Dazzle White Quartz Top | MS-2048-DWQRO-CG-NM
Contemporary shaker design with a warm gray finish. Durable construction features 2 inch solid wood framing, 0.5 inch hardwood panels, multi-layer door construction. Fully finished, water-resistant cabinet using zero-emissions, multi-stage painting and sealing process. Quartz Countertop, pre-sealed, with matching 4 in. backsplash. Beveled edge detail. (2) doors with adjustable soft-close hinges provide large under sink storage space. (5) pull-out drawers with hidden undermount soft-close glides make for ample room. Virtu USA Caroline 48-in Cashmere Gray Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Dazzle White Quartz Top | MS-2048-DWQRO-CG-NM