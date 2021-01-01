From allied brass
Allied Brass Carolina Tumbler and Toothbrush Holder in Satin Chrome
The traditional styling of this tumbler and toothbrush holder from the Carolina Collection fits with any bathroom decor ranging from traditional to modern and all styles in between. Finely crafted of solid brass, the unique design will add the finishing touch to your project. Tumbler and toothbrush holder is finished with our designer lifetime finishes to provide unparalled performance. Color: Satin Chrome.