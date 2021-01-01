From industrial lodge home
Carolina Pine Green Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights
Advertisement
This Carolina pine tree features mixed bristle and cashmere branch tips and is trimmed with moss-dusted pine cones. The slim profile makes it a good choice for display in corners or areas with limited floor space. It is pre-strung with clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. This three-section tree features wrapped branches for fast shaping. A sturdy folding metal tree stand is included. Size: 6.5'