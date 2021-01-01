From allied brass
Allied Brass Carolina Matte Gray Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | CL-24-GYM
Simplified detail and elegant form are the essential elements of this finely crafted two post toilet tissue holder. This beautiful toilet tissue holder is attractive, rugged and highly functional. The posts and roller are made of the highest quality solid brass materials and finished with a lifetime designer finish. The traditional styling of this accessory seamlessly blend with any decor.