Libbey Carolina Entertaining Set with 6 Goblet Glasses and Pitcher

Full, oval shape perfect for sharing a long, refreshing drink on a breezy porch or patio Ideal set size for a lunch date or a family get-together Includes 1, 90-ounce glass pitcher and 6, 16-ounce glass goblets Made lead-free. Securely packaged in shipping box; always wash prior to use as orders fulfilled by Libbey are shipped directly from manufacturer's warehouse Glasses are durable and dishwasher safe for quick, easy cleanup, pitcher is not safe for use with hot liquids, handwash only; to help preserve your products, please refer to the Libbey website for care and handling instructions, Weight: 8.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Libbey