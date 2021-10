Carny Red Framed Graphic Art on Canvas

The framed art is printed on archival quality canvas, pre-mounted to a sturdy backer board. This will ensure that your canvas print will never stretch or sag in the frame. They also have a more textured look than the traditional canvas wraps due to the fact that this is a natural material; you will typically see variations in the canvas material that will show in your print. This is not a defect, but a natural characteristic of the product. The print is then framed in an intricately molded frame that is made out of a recycled composite material that is lightweight and durable. The selected finishes and textures are embossed onto the frame. This green technique produces a frame that is aesthetically gorgeous, long lasting, and environmentally friendly. Size: 12.5" H x 10.5" W x 1" D, Frame Color: Espresso