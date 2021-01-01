Garland Rug Carnival Stripe Random Earth Tone 12 ft. x 12 ft. Area Rug

Carnival by Garland Rug is a classic candy stripe design that never goes out of style. Carnival comes in random color stripe combinations and every rug is different which adds to the fun of this rug. Carnival is a carnival of color that will beautify any home, office, or dorm room. Carnival is machine tufted low pile level loop Polypropylene yarn on 100% Latex nonskid backing. This rug will ship folded in a box. Fold marks will disappear after a few days. Please Note that size and color representation are subject to manufacturing variance and may not be exact. Color: Random Earth Tone.