From carnitas inspired al pastor related barbacoa desig
Carnitas Inspired Al Pastor Related Barbacoa Desig Carnitas Inspired Al Pastor Related Barbacoa Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
For lovers of all things funny Carnitas, hilarious Al Pastor, cute Barbacoa, Carnitas dad, Carnitas mom, Carnitas family, Carnitas humor, Carnitas joke, funny Carne Asada, novelty Mexican Cuisine 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only