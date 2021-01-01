Grandeur CARNEW_TP_PSG_238_RH Carre Solid Brass Tall Plate Rose Right Handed Passage Door Lever Set with Newport Lever and 2-3/8" Backset - Polished N

Grandeur CARNEW_TP_PSG_238_RH Carre Solid Brass Tall Plate Rose Right Handed Passage Door Lever Set with Newport Lever and 2-3/8" Backset Passage Function: Passage door hardware has no locking mechanism. Both the interior and exterior handles are always free making it perfect for hallways, closet doors, and anywhere else a lock isn't needed. Passage door hardware can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure a back door or entrance.Features:Crafted with solid brassIntended for use with right handed door configurationsEasily installs on standard prepared doorsIncludes a 2-3/8" backset and square corner latchCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyMeets criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 2"Handing: RightHandle Length: 4-3/4"Handle Projection: 2-5/8"Trim Height: 11"Trim Width: 2-1/2"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass Polished Nickel